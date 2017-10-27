Millie Bobby Brown Is Almost Unrecognizable With Longer Hair: See Her New Look

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tiger Woods, Mug Shot, Mugshot

Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving After DUI Arrest

Bethany Joy Lenz

Grey's Anatomy Admits One Tree Hill Alum Bethany Joy Lenz for Season 14 Guest Arc

Millie Bobby Brown

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown, is that you?

The young actress arrived at the Stranger Things season two premiere in Los Angeles with a cute, shoulder-length cut and face-framing layers.

Fans will remember the 13-year-old star shaved her head to play her character Eleven. The actress even documented the occasion in a series of photos and videos back in August 2016.

Brown has clearly been growing her hair out. Still, she told E! News she preferred her shaved head to her longer ‘do.

"Shaved head, for sure," she said at the premiere, held at the Regency Bruin Theater. "Shaved head will always be my favorite hairstyle."

Watch

Stranger Things Stars Reveal Strangest Fan Encounters

The second season of Stranger Things just debuted on Netflix today, so not everyone has had the chance to fully binge watch it yet. However, Brown said she donned her own hair on set versus a wig.

"No, it was my real hair," Brown told E! News.

Brown isn't the only one to have had a hair-raising transformation while on the show. Dacre Montgomery, who joined the cast this year as Billy, opened up to E! News about rocking a mullet and joked that it was "a bit cold on the sides of my head" without his wig. Gaten Matarazzo also talked about having his hair teased, gelled, clipped and sprayed to get his character Dustin's look.

Watch

Stranger Things Cast Spills on Season 2 Hairstyles

Stranger Things 2 is now available to stream globally on Netflix.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.