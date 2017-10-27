The Divas have reached a major milestone!

The upcoming seventh season of Total Divas will mark the hit E! series' 100th episode and Nikki Bella and Brie Bella cannot believe they've made it this far.

"It's wild. It's crazy to think that we have literally done 100 episodes of Total Divas," Brie tells E! News exclusively. "I think the beginning, when we first started filming, how nervous us girls were and we were like, ‘Is this gonna work? Are people really gonna care about WWE Superstars? We don't know.' And now it's like they do. I mean season seven. It's insane."