Nikki Bella is getting married sooner than later!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Total Divas star explains why she and John Cena moved up their wedding date.

"So we changed our date. We're going to get married a lot earlier now and we changed our location," the WWE star dished. "There was a certain location that was in our hearts and we at first going to do another location and then we were like, ‘You know what? Let's go back to do what we always wanted to do.' And hopefully one day we could reveal that."