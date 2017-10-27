Who knew seeing Mandy Moore as Rebecca, dressed as Cher, hugging Lonnie Chavis as Randall, dressed as Michael Jackson, could make somebody so emotional? This Is Us knew.

In "The 20's," This Is Us is giving viewers a very special Halloween episode. How is it special? Just look at the photos below! Those costumes, those are special. The official description of the episode: "Trick-or-treating with the 10-year-olds goes awry for Jack and Rebecca. Randall, Kevin and Kate have life-changing Halloweens."