Simon Cowell Rushed to Hospital After Accident at Home

Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital on Friday after suffering an accident at his London home.

The 58-year-old America's Got Talent and The X Factor U.K. judge and former American Idol judge was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher that morning, while wearing a neck brace, his rep confirmed to People.

"It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep," a source told The Sun. "He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs."