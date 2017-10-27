Simon Cowell Rushed to Hospital After Accident at Home

by Corinne Heller

Simon Cowell

David Livingston/Getty Images

Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital on Friday after suffering an accident at his London home.

The 58-year-old America's Got Talent and The X Factor U.K. judge and former American Idol judge was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher that morning, while wearing a neck brace, his rep confirmed to People.

"It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep," a source told The Sun. "He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs."

Cowell's rep has not confirmed the nature of the TV personality's accident or extent of his injury.

Cowell, who rose to fame in the United States as one of three original American Idol judges, lives in London with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric, 3. It is unclear if they were with him at the time of his accident.

The incident took place a day before the first X Factor U.K. season 14 live show.

