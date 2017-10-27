She's a Radio Disney star who just released a brand new vibe! Skylar Stecker 's new single, "Blame," has serious hints of Selena Gomez and has us wondering if she's the next big pop star!

The song, out today, unveils a sultry new sound for the up-and-coming 15-year-old singer, who was recently given Radio Disney's Next Big Thing award. "Can you blame me? / You got that super power / Can't explain it," Stecker sings in the catchy chorus. "Used to getting what I want and I ain't changing / I want me and you so Imma take it / T-t-take it / Can you blame me?"