Just months after undergoing a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez is opening up about how Francia Raisa saved her life.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it," the tearful singer said in a sneak peek of Today's exclusive interview with the star. "I didn't want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day, when I came home, I found out she volunteered and did it."

"You feel that Francia saved your life," Today host Savannah Guthrie said to the "Bad Liar" singer.

"Because she did," Gomez said. "That's it."