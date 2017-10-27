The fallout was instant. "It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth, " she tells the magazine. "Once I realized I'd brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

Today, motherhood is Fox's priority. "I would never pick work over life. I'm the least ambitious actress! I pick movies that'll be fun to make. I'm not here to suffer for the art of movie-making or 'bleed for the craft.' And I'm not going to be an actress forever," says Fox, who also co-owns a luxury lingerie company, Frederick's of Hollywood. "I've always known I have another calling."

Fox isn't turning her back on acting altogether, but she does hope to be seen as more than a sexpot onscreen. "I still get offered a lot of 'genius strippers' and 'funny escorts' by guys in the business," she says. "But I don't want to be involved with something genuinely degrading, or that encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women, it's still in all the adverts. When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone."