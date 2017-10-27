Kelly Ripa's Daughter Has a Meltdown Over a #TBT Halloween Photo

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Palermo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, Ready for It

All the Hidden Symbols and Subtle Shade in Taylor Swift's "…Ready for It?" Video

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Beyonce, Jay Z

How George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Hollywood Parents Shower Their Twins With Love and Luxury

Having a famous parent has its drawbacks.

Kelly Ripa appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday to promote the annual Halloween episode of ABC's Live With Kelly and Ryan. During her interview with host Jimmy Fallon, the conversation turned to her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, and their teenage daughter, Lola Consuelos. "He's living his best life. He is in Vancouver. He's never looked better. He is having the best time ever," Kelly told Jimmy. "I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I can't believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.'"

Jimmy laughed at Kelly's impression of Lola, noting that her vocal fry was spot-on. "When I watch you do 'Ew!,' I believe you were hanging out with my daughter and her friends when you came up with this character—and I just never knew it was happening!" she joked of the sketch, starring Jimmy as "Sara." "That's who they are. But they're New Yorkers, so it's more like, 'Eck!'"

Like Lola, Camila Mendes' Riverdale character, Veronica Lodge, is also 16 years old. Unlike Lola, she doesn't drink mimosas at breakfast. "My daughter's like, 'Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!'" she said. "And I go, 'Yeah, 'cause he's a real father and that's a character on TV!'"

Photos

Celebs' #TBT Photos

Kelly Ripa, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Just before her appearance on The Tonight Show, Kelly got into trouble with Lola for another reason. "It's so bizarre," the 47-year-old said. "I'm never allowed to post a photo of her—ever."

A sympathetic Jimmy replied, "That's not fair."

"Exactly!" Kelly said. "Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?"

In her defense, Kelly didn't think the #TBT photo she posted would cause a commotion. "I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola.' I was debating [answering]. I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it...but what if it's an emergency?'" Kelly said. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!' I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you.' And that was the end of the discussion. She didn't say, 'Where are you going? What are you doing?'"

So, Kelly promised Lola she would "take it down from Instagram"—but she didn't say anything about keeping it from the millions of people who tuned in to watch The Tonight Show Thursday.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Celeb Kids , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.