What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Chicago Med Star Torrey Devitto

What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Torrey Devitto

Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration

Welcome to the second installment of E! News' newest weekly feature, What They Watch, a profile of those working in TV and their TV loves and habits both past and present. 

It's highly unlikely that you haven't seen a show that Torrey Devitto been a major part of.

While she currently stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC's Chicago Med, you might also know her as Melissa Hastings on Pretty Little Liars, or Maggie Hall on Army Wives, or Dr. Meredith Fell on The Vampire Diaries, or Carrie on One Tree Hill

You might even recognize her from her multiple appearances (as multiple characters) on Drake & Josh, or as "girl #1" from her very first acting gig on Dawson's Creek

However you know her now, you're about to get to know her a little better, especially when it comes to her taste in TV. 

What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Torrey Devitto

What is your favorite TV show of all time?
Six Feet Under

What was your relationship with TV growing up?
I didn't watch too much of it. My house was always filled with loud music because of my dad, which made turning up the volume on the TV to override that impossible.

What is the first show you remember watching?
Kids Incorporated with my older sister Devon

What was the rule about TV growing up – how much could you watch, were there certain shows you couldn't watch? 
My parents were pretty particular about what I watched. I remember watching the first episode of Dawson's Creek when I was in 8th grade and my mom happened to walk into the room, heard some of the content, and after that I wasn't allowed to watch it. Ironically, my first role when I got to LA was a guest spot on Dawson's Creek

What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Torrey Devitto

What show or network would you say defined your childhood?
Cartoon Network. I was a huge Powerpuff Girls fan.

What would you say is your coming of age show? Why did you connect to it?
Popular. I loved that show and was so sad it was on for such a short period of time.

What TV character did you relate to the most?
Alex from Alex Mac

What show were all your friends/peers watching but you feel like you missed out on?
Dawson's Creek

What show do you pretend to watch but actually never have?
None!

What show do you just really feel like you missed the boat on?
The Sopranos

Would you call yourself a fangirl of any particular show Did you ever do anything crazy in honor of your favorite show?
Powerpuff Girls. I definitely fan-girled over Buttercup. My room was covered with her stuff... and I was a teenager, not a child. Haha! 

What's an episode of TV you wish you were involved in?
I would love to do an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. That would be so fun!

What TV death affected you the most?
Peter Krause's death in Six Feet Under

What classic show do you wish you could have watched when it originally aired?
Twin Peaks

Has any TV show impacted your fashion or music choices over the years?
Obviously Sex and the City impacted my fashion and attitudinal choices at times! Haha!

What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Torrey Devitto

How has TV affected your relationships? Do you have friends or connections with people because of your love of any TV shows?
I connect with my mom and my sister through TV. We love watching shows that make us laugh or sob together on the phone afterward, like Downton Abbey, This is Us, Victoria, and Outlander. Oh, the mini series of Wuthering Heights starring Tom Hardy was our favorite! That had us sobbing for weeks!

What do you watch now? Do you binge or do you watch live?
Outlander is the only show I watch weekly at the moment. I do love binging shows as well.

What shows do you watch with other people, and what shows do you have to watch alone?
I was watching Game of Thrones with a group weekly, which I loved doing! Coming together like that was such a wonderful time. I think it's fun to connect with your loved ones through a show and to have something that you're watching together become your "thing".
 
When you choose projects now, do you think about the shows that have come before?
Yes, but mostly I think about what I can do with the character and if it will excite me and challenge me.

What They Watch: The TV Diaries of Torrey Devitto

How do you hope Chicago Med fits into the history of TV? What do you want the legacy to be?
I hope Chicago Med is a show that people learn something from. If a viewer walks away knowing something they didn't know before, connects with a character, or feels seen through one of the characters on our show, then I'll feel like we did something right.

Aside from your own show, what's your favorite medical drama?
To be honest, I missed the boat on so many. I didn't really start watching that TV up until a couple years ago, so I have a lot of catching up to do! I've never seen ER or Grey's Anatomy! 

Has your TV medical drama knowledge come in handy in real life?
Besides being used as a means to show off a little here and there, not really! It's good for table talk and to show off big medical terminology I would have never known before, but if there's a true emergency, you better believe I am going straight for 911!

Chicago Med returns Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

