It's Keith Urban's birthday!

The country singer turns 50 today and his wife Nicole Kidman is wishing him a happy birthday with a sweet Facebook post. The actress shared a photo on Thursday of the couple holding each other close while sitting on a bench.

"Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," Kidman wrote alongside the pic. "We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx."

The couple has been together since 2005 and tied the knot a year later in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia. Two years later, Kidman gave birth to the couple's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose.