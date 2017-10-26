The intention was always to replace Foy after season two, as with series creator Peter Morgan hoping to better portray all the character as they age. "What's so beautiful about Claire is her youth," he told Variety. "You can't ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do."

With Foy's replacement in place, now we wait to see who will join Coleman as Matt Smith's replacement in the role of Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Season one of The Crown was a critical success for Netflix, earning Foy a Golden Globe for her performance, as well as an Emmy for John Lithgow's work as Winston Churchill.