Was Khloe Kardashian Showing off Her Baby Bump While out With Tristan Thompson?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Judd, Women's Media Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Bella Twins

Brie Bella Says Her WWE Comeback Is Taking a "Little Longer Than I Expected"—"Definitely 2018 for Sure!"

Claudia Sampedro, WAGS Miami, Instagram

WAGS Miami Stars' Hottest Pics

It's baby season for the Kardashian family! 

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that she's expecting a third baby with hubby Kanye West and the two are using a surrogate. But she's not the only Kardashian sister expecting! 

The world is still waiting for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to confirm reports of their little bundles of joy. Especially since Khloe was spotted with her boo Tristan Thompson, sporting what looks like a tiny baby bump! When might the world meet the next Kardashian baby? 

Photos

Kim Kardashian Wedding Album

Katch up with all the latest Kards news by watching the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.