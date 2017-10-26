Chip and Joanna Gaines Address Reports They Sold Their Texas Farmhouse

UPDATE: Don't fret, Fixer Upper fanatics. Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines say they aren't parting ways with their beloved Texas property.

A spokesperson for Magnolia told People in a statement, "Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue. They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so. The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line—this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record—which is likely what triggered this false report."

______

After saying goodbye to their show, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are bidding farewell to their home.

The Fixer Upper stars have sold their Texas farmhouse famously featured throughout the series, E! News has confirmed.

According to documents filed on Oct. 5, the husband and wife have sold their property to another couple. The news of the sale comes exactly a month after the two announced that their longtime HGTV series will finish with season 5.