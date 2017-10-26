When apart of political dynasties, exchanging digits with world-famous pop stars is just another perk.

Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush revealed in an interview with E! News that during their early days in the White House, the one and only Beyoncéreached out to the girls.

Jenna recalled, "We did get to meet Beyoncé when she was in Destiny's Child and she gave us a three-way pager and she was like, ‘Stay in touch!' She was very young and so were we. She performed at my dad's first inauguration and I was like, ‘How do you work this three-way pager?!'"