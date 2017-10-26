Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

by Diana Nguyen

ESC: Dare to Wear, Elsa Hosk

Gotham/GC Images

Elsa Hosk makes pleather look good.

Back in the day, imitation leather, which oftentimes had a shiny finish, didn't have a great reputation among the fashion set, with many describing the look as cheap or tacky. Celebs either wore it like a costume (think: Missy Elliott in that Supa Dupa Fly black bodysuit) or as a raincoat. Well, now the Victoria's Secret model is showing us how to incorporate it in our cold-season wardrobe in the most flattering way.

Elsa paired an oversize PVC, or vinyl-like, jacket with a Jean Atelier bustier denim mini-dress and combat boots. Pairing the shiny material with a naturally stiff and textured fabric helps to modernize the look. Just remember to wear a structured-but-body-hugging silhouette underneath to balance out the large proportion of the jacket.

Too cold for a mini? Opt for either high-waisted, flared jeans paired with a simple white tee, or keep to a denim bustier and pencil midi-skirt to achieve the same look. Either way, you'll have a strong foundation to anchor that statement jacket. Just try not to wear too much black…unless you're going for Matrix vibes.

To shop more PVC-looking jackets, keep scrolling.

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

River Island

Black Vinyl Biker Jacket, Was $120, Now $60

ESC: Dare to Wear

Boohoo

Petite Cerys Vinyl Biker Jacket, Was $66, Now $33

ESC: Dare to Wear

Zara

Quilted Vinyl Jacket, $89.90

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

Mango

Vinyl Biker Jacket, $99.99

ESC: Dare to Wear

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Run Hooded Jacket, Was $217, Now $163

ESC: Dare to Wear

Topshop

Vinyl Biker Jacket, $100

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

Maje

Textured Patent-Leather Biker Jacket, Was $995, Now $398

ESC: Dare to Wear

MSGM

Hooded Quilted PVC Jacket, $770

ESC: Dare to Wear

Wanda Nylon

Hooded Textured-Vinyl Jacket, $830

Do you dare to wear this trend?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

