This Is Us' Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley is married!

The This Is Us star tied the knot with actress Chrishell Stause on Saturday, People confirms.

After her wedding, Stause told the publication, "They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!"

Back in Jan. 2014, a rep for Stause confirmed to us that Hartley and Stause were dating after they were spotted walking the red carpet together at an event in Los Angeles. The next year, the couple took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Since then, we've seen 40-year-old Hartley and 36-year-old Stause walk the red carpet together on a number of occasions.

Mostly recently, the couple attended the 2017 Emmys in September where This Is Us was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.