Who wouldn't want to pay a visit to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house?

Vogue stepped inside the Lip Sync Battle host's home for its popular "73 Questions" video series—and the model wasn't the only famous family member to make an appearance.

In the beginning, Vogue grilled Teigen on her social media habits. The Sports Illustrated model said she prefers Twitter over Instagram because "you have more of a voice." She also described being blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter as "euphoric."