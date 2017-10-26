"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Suits Up for a Night Out With Chloe Green and Her Mom

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romance Getting "Very Serious" as They Enjoy a Sweet Date Night in L.A.

Emma Stone Is the Latest Celeb to Find Love at "SNL"

Jeremy Meeks, Lady Tina Green, Chloe Green

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation - USA

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are still going strong.

So strong in fact, he's hanging out with her mom Tina. The "Hot Felon" was joined by his girlfriend and her mom at the Princess Grace Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Green posted a pic of herself and her man all dressed up for the event on Instagram. She shared with her followers, "My baby @jmeeksofficial Capturing the beautiful sunset before heading to the #PrincessGrace 2017 gala #LA #Charity #Monaco."

Meeks posted a similar pic with Green on social media with the caption, 'What an amazing evening for such a great cause.. Thank you for having me & @chloegreen5."

Read

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks' Wife Tears Up In Emotional Interview About Chloe Green Cheating Scandal

This isn't the first time Meeks has met Green's mom though, Tina has been spotted spending time with the couple over the past couple of months.

The 33-year-old model and the 26-year-old TopShop heiress first sparked romance rumors over the summer when they were spotted kissing on a yacht near Turkey, which caused some confusion because Meeks was still believed to be with his wife of eight years, Melissa.

Since that time, the couple has been almost inseparable and sparked engagement rumors, which Green denied.

In early October, Meeks filed for divorce from Melissa and two weeks later, Melissa teared up about seeing the first pictures of Meeks kissing Green, calling the photos "heartbreaking."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.