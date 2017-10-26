Is Paul Rosenberg trying to tell us something about Eminem's new music?

The music manager posted a picture of Yelawolf's new album Trial by Fire on Instagram, but followers couldn't help but notice what appeared to be a drug ad for a brand called Revival. The advertisement seemed straight forward enough, but Reddit users were quick to pick up on a few clues that suggested Revival might be the name of Marshall Mathers's new album.

As one thread posted by BotizYT notes, the advertisement features a backwards E at the bottom, which Eminem also uses. The Reddit user also points out the ad's call-to-action reads "seize the moment," which might be a reference to his song "Sing for the Moment."