Why Danielle Staub Thinks Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania Need a Table Flipped at Them on Real Housewives of New Jersey

by Chris Harnick

Danielle Staub got into her first true conflict during her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it involved being called "scumbag" by Dolores Catania. Not once, but five times in a row, Danielle pointed out to us.

"I wanted to give her a thesaurus, to be honest with you," she told E! News.

This came after Danielle told Teresa Giudice that Dolores told her Teresa only cared about money, and then of course there's Cakegate with Siggy Flicker pissed at Teresa and Melissa Gorga over a playful cake food fight.

"I mean, clearly Siggy and Dolores need to have a table flipped at them to know the Cakegate isn't that big of a deal," Danielle cracked. "That's all I have to say on that one."

Filming done for the season and Danielle is still in contact with three women every day. "I've reached out several times to the other two. It's kind of met with silence," she said. And this time, she's ready for the reunion.

"I didn't prepare myself because I never watched the seasons when it was on, so I didn't know what was going to happen when I would sit down on the couch, and then stuff would happen, things would be said," she said. "I would watch a scene and I was literally watching the scenes for the first time."

"This one I'm going in armed and ready," Danielle promised.

But before we get to the reunion, "there's going to be a lot of broken glass, a lot of f-words, apparently a lot of scumbags and I think a lot of really bad behavior from some beautiful women. I mean, we just behave badly."

Watch the video above for more from Danielle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

