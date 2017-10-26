Danielle Staub got into her first true conflict during her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it involved being called "scumbag" by Dolores Catania. Not once, but five times in a row, Danielle pointed out to us.

"I wanted to give her a thesaurus, to be honest with you," she told E! News.

This came after Danielle told Teresa Giudice that Dolores told her Teresa only cared about money, and then of course there's Cakegate with Siggy Flicker pissed at Teresa and Melissa Gorga over a playful cake food fight.

"I mean, clearly Siggy and Dolores need to have a table flipped at them to know the Cakegate isn't that big of a deal," Danielle cracked. "That's all I have to say on that one."