Anna Wintour Reveals Who She Would Never Invite Back to the Met Gala

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief came ready to play when she sat down with James Corden for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show Wednesday night. For those unfamiliar with the host's late-night masterpiece, the host and his guest sit at a round table with some of the most disgusting food one can imagine. Then, they each take turns asking controversial questions. If the other refuses to answer, they must eat the repulsive item in front of them.
Fortunately for all of us watching, there were few things Wintour wouldn't answer. She delivered the biggest revelation of the night when Corden asked her who she would never invite back to the Met Gala.
When faced with tasting pickled pig's feet, she replied, "Donald Trump." There you have it. The president has attended the annual event many times over the years since the mid-1980s.
As for how Bob Marley is in bed, Wintour cleared that up as well. "Fake news! I've never actually met Bob Marley," she told Corden, clearing up any rumors that the two dated. However, Corden continued, "Had you met him, would you have slept with him?" Her answer? "Absolutely."
Meanwhile, the host ate a few gross foods as he declined to answer all but one of the pressing questions, including, "You've attended several of my dinner parties. Which of the attendees did you enjoy talking to the least?"
Though he opted to eat a piece of bull penis instead, Corden did reveal, "It's somebody so famous and it was so boring."
Who do you think it was? Share your best guesses in the comments below!