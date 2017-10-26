Jessica Alba Says Cash Warren Wants to Name Their Son "Dick" and Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eminem

Is Revival the Name Of Eminem's New Album? See the Possible Clues in This Fake Drug Ad

Kristin Chenoweth, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Response to Her Accidental Snapchat Nip Slip Is Quintessentially Chrissy

Jessica Alba is pregnant with baby number three, but she and hubby Cash Warren are still deciding what to name their baby boy.

It looks like the parents have some pretty strict criteria, too, which the actress explained during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Because Warren's first name is an actual word, Alba said they wanted their kids to have unique names that were also words. To make things even more complicated, the names also have to start with the letter H. For instance, the couple named their daughters Honor and Haven, who are nine and six years old, respectively.

Back in August, Jimmy Fallon helped the actress brainstorm a few ideas for her future son—pitching names like Hermit, Heart or Hale; however, The Honest Company cofounder didn't love his suggestions. So, Fallon tried seeking information from her husband's last name and suggested Willy Warren—or Wee Willy Warren.

"That terrible," the soon-to-be mom of three said on last night's episode, recalling the suggestions. Fallon joked the name sounded like a "cool DJ." 

But it looks like Alba isn't loving her husband's suggestions, either.

"He was like, 'We should name it Dick with a silent H,'" she told the host, later adding "It's just awful."

Photos

Jessica Alba's Fashionable Third Pregnancy

Back in August, Fallon continually suggested names for a boy—possibly hinting at the baby's sex. Alba, perhaps playing it coy, followed up with "if it's a boy" at the time. 

However, on Wednesday's episode, the Fantastic Four star confirmed she was having a boy. She also confirmed the news on Instagram.

 

In addition, the actress revealed some of her pregnancy cravings. She told Fallon she's been craving Japanese food. She also said she "dreams about desserts;" however, she tries not to give into temptation. Fallon then revealed that The Tonight Show is getting its own limited-edition Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, which Alba tasted and described as "Heaven."

"Heaven! Heaven's the name!" Fallon said. However, the mom said it was too close to Haven.

I guess we'll just have to wait a little longer to find out what Alba and her hubby name their little one. Watch the videos to see the actress and host discuss ideas.

(E! and NBC are part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon , Jessica Alba , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.