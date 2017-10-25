13 Reasons Why star Uriah Shelton reportedly received a restraining order after he allegedly kicked a friend in the stomach.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman claims she argued with Uriah after blocking him from getting into his truck.

She claims the actor reacted with a kick to her mid-section. According to documents, the blow caused "inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles."

The woman—who describes Uriah as an ex-bff who she sometimes had sex with—claims she was also threatened by the actor.

A rep for Uriah tells E! News that the actor would "never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment."