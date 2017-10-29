These ladies mean business!

On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith were able to put their differences aside for a trip to St. Louis to see Nelly perform. With the fresh air clearing their minds, Shantel and Asiah came to the conclusion that maybe all the negative energy has nothing to do with Crystal.

"[Crystal] went from one person to another on this trip. It was a total 360 from what happened on the plane," Shantel told Asiah. "I'm starting to think, could it be La'Myia?" Looks like they may have found the root of all the drama.