Jessica Alba Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Jessica Albais thinking blue.
The actress and lifestyle guru revealed the sex of her third child with hubby Cash Warren on Instagram today, and it's a boy! Their bundle of joy-to-be joins big sisters Honor Marie, 9, and 6-year-old Haven Garner.
"@cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," Jessica captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"
Jessica, 36, first announced her pregnancy in July following a family vacation in Hawaii where she was spotted rocking a small baby bump.
And as pregnancies go, Alba's been all about enjoying the ride. A source recently revealed to E! News the Honest Company founder is "feeling amazing during this pregnancy" and continues to maintain her ultra-healthy lifestyle. Paired with a nutritious diet, that includes doubling down on hot yoga, spin classes and time on the treadmill as she spends her final few weeks as a mom of tow.
"She knows that she will slow down as she gets further along," the source explained. "But right now she is trekking along and is very active."
Cash and their young daughters are equally as excited to welcome the new addition with open arms. Our source said Alba's pregnancy wasn't "a surprise at all," adding, "It was always in the cards for them to have a third child. It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."
We recently caught up with the gorgeous mama herself, who quipped that baby No. 3 was most definitely her "last one."
So while the Alba-Warren brood will finally be complete, its loving matriarch has no intentions of scaling back on her business endeavors. "She is really dedicated to her company," a source told us. "She has said she will slow down once the baby is born, but everyone around her knows she is so dedicated and will still have her hands involved.
David Roark, photographer
How does Jessica balance it all? She attributes her success to leaving the office with a smile on her face.
"A happy work place actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children," Jessica shared. "If you work five hours a day but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it. But if you're happy—even if you come home late and you're working long hours—if they see that you're happy and you're in a good mood and you're present with them that's way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery."
Congratulations to the entire family! We can't wait to meet him.