Fall Wreaths & Other Festive Decorations Under $100

Time to buckle down, people: The holidays are upon us.
One question, though. Are you ready? As you know, there's tons to do this time of year, most of which includes opening your home to friends and loved ones. If you're like us, you love doing it but it's all about setting the right mood for your guests (you're creating memories here, remember?).
So to set the scene for many Instagram posts to come, go big with autumnal home décor. From festive handmade wreaths, to pumpkin-scented candles these seasonal must-haves are well worth your hard-earned money.
Harvest Apple and Wheat 22" Wreath by Dried Flowers and Wreaths LLC, $50
Gigi Acorn Decor, $22
Pumpkin Decor, $21
Mixed Apple Pomegranate and Leaf on Natural Twig Base Wreath by The Holiday Aisle, $43
Just call us Martha Stewart.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.