Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Engaged and Brie Bella Gives Birth to Birdie Joe Danielson on Total Bellas Season Finale
That's all, folks!
Season three of Eric & Jessie may have come to an end tonight, but it left us with countless sweet and sentimental moments from the family of Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker!
In this week's episode, it was finally time for Sydney Rae Bass' baby shower after weeks of planning, mostly by Sydney herself! But the end result was a beautiful celebration that brought the expectant mom to tears.
"She was born to be a mother," Jessie said while toasting her sister. "She helped mother my children, her niece and nephew, from the moment they were born. I'm so excited to celebrate this with you."
Meanwhile, Jessie was invited back to perform at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the second time in her career.
"When I was a little girl, that was the dream," she said. "If you get to play the Opry one day, then you've made it. You've made it in country music."
Even though Jessie was extremely nervous about forgetting the lyrics to her new song, "Southern Girl City Lights," the experience was extra special in the end—especially when her adorable children, Vivianne and Eric Jr. aka Bubby, decided to crash the stage!
"Having my kids run out on stage, having my family, the moment was perfect," Jessie said. Amen to that!
Watch the recap above to catch up on everything that went down in the season finale!