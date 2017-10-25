That's all, folks!

Season three of Eric & Jessie may have come to an end tonight, but it left us with countless sweet and sentimental moments from the family of Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker!

In this week's episode, it was finally time for Sydney Rae Bass' baby shower after weeks of planning, mostly by Sydney herself! But the end result was a beautiful celebration that brought the expectant mom to tears.

"She was born to be a mother," Jessie said while toasting her sister. "She helped mother my children, her niece and nephew, from the moment they were born. I'm so excited to celebrate this with you."