Jeff Lewis' baby girl was born one year ago today!

The Flipping Out star and Gage Edward welcomed their daughter Monroe Christine Lewis last October via a surrogate after multiple adoption attempts didn't work out. "At 4:22pm today, I grew up," Lewis wrote on Instagram announcing their daughter's birth. "Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis."

12 days after Monroe's birth, Lewis gave his Instagram followers an update on baby Monore and shared how he and Edward were adjusting to parenthood. The Bravo star wrote alongside a pic of himself holding Monroe, "Day 12 and she's still alive! #milestone #wegotthis #butwearetired."