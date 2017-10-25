Paris Jackson's Stylist Shares Her Denim Obsessions

It's not an easy feat to dress up denim, but celebrity stylists do it every day.
Just ask Sonia Young, stylist to the up-and-coming Hollywood set (think: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet, Stranger Things' Joe Kerry and Paris Jackson).
When Sonia isn't dressing Paris in an embroidered, sheer Christian Dior dress for the VMAs or a bold, floor-length Yanina Couture gown for the GLAAD Awards, she's perusing denim options that would work just as well on the red carpet as it does at the grocery store.
"When dressing a client, first thing is first: I am always looking for soft fabric," noted Sonia. "For those unfortunate times I have no choice but to go for a rigid fit, I will always lean toward a button closure instead of zip—this still gives a vintage vibe."
There are three reasons why you should invest in denim pieces, according to Sonia: "Versatility—denim pieces are truly the most transitional pieces in your closet. Longevity—you know when you invest in a good denim item, it will turn out to be less than a penny per wear. Innovation—it is undeniable that denim is a staple in everyone's wardrobe. Therefore, it is always interesting to see the designers' take on denim for the season. It gives great insight on the designers' overall aesthetic."
If all that seems hard to remember on your next shopping trip, the celeb stylist shared her top favorite denim finds right now.
1. Madewell Denim Duster Coat, $178
"I bought this when I was at NYFW and have not been able to take it off since!"
2. DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $208
"This silhouette is the best way to showcase your new favorite fall boot…for a layered, thought-out look."
3. Citizens of Humanity Drew Flounce Jeans, $258
"This trend walks a fine line of lovers and haters. But I LOVE this for the holiday season—the ruffle makes adds a charming, innocent twist to a classic style."
4. Frame Rigid Re-Release Le Crop Flare, $279
"Flare jeans are a great way to elevate an everyday look with a bit more sophistication."
5. PRPS Hooded Poncho, $348
"I'm obsessed with this poncho because of its versatility—what other jacket can you wear from SoulCyle to Craigs?"
There are some trends, however, with an expired shelf-life, according the pro. Say good-bye to gaping holes, "unnecessary extras" like tulle and plastic and denim chokers.
"Chokers should go away in general," she said. "But denim chokers should never have even been a thing in the first place."
30 DAYS OF DENIM, DAY 24: Khloe Kardashian's Good American Partner Shares Best Jeans for Your Body Type