Not many would label Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez as "friendly celebrity exes," until now.

E! News can confirm the pop singers recently spent time together at SelGo's Los Angeles pad, but it's not the first time they've crossed paths as of late. In fact, a source reveals the former lovebirds have hung out "a few times" since Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery sometime before mid-September.

But don't jump to conclusions, Jelena fans.

We're told Justin and Selena are "just friends" and "nothing romantic is going on" between the twosome. Our insider adds, "They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another."