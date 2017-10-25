Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage
Not many would label Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez as "friendly celebrity exes," until now.
E! News can confirm the pop singers recently spent time together at SelGo's Los Angeles pad, but it's not the first time they've crossed paths as of late. In fact, a source reveals the former lovebirds have hung out "a few times" since Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery sometime before mid-September.
But don't jump to conclusions, Jelena fans.
We're told Justin and Selena are "just friends" and "nothing romantic is going on" between the twosome. Our insider adds, "They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another."
So how does The Weeknd feel about Selena suddenly rekindling a friendship with her first love?
Our source says the hip-hop star was "well aware that Justin and Selena were hanging out with a few friends. He trusts her... Once The Weeknd gets back from touring you will likely see them all out."
And likewise, 23-year-old Bieber has left any shade-throwing in the past and only wants the best for Selena and her beau of almost two years. "Justin is happy that Selena found a good guy that treats her well," the source notes. "He has nothing bad to say about The Weeknd."
"Justin is always checking on Selena to make sure she is feeling good," our insider continues. "Justin has grown up on many levels. It's nice they are friends and there for each other now."
In 2015, the "Bad Liar" songstress told Elle magazine she'll always remember their relationship fondly. "Genuinely," Gomez, 25, said, "I'll forever support him and love him in a way that...We grew up together. I think people want it to be different. We're too young for that. Nobody was married. I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner."
