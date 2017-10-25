To quote the woman herself, Danielle Staub is back, bitches. The original Real Housewives of New Jersey firecracker made her long-awaited return to the Bravo reality show in the season eight premiere as a "friend" to the Housewives. Yes, she doesn't have a tagline in the opening credits—for this season.
"It's funny, 'cause I really didn't give too much thought to it. You would think I would have, but I didn't," Danielle told us. "I would have to say it would be, 'You think you know me, but you haven't gotten to know me yet'...Yeah, it would be something quirky and funny. I don't think I would be too serious with it, but I would have to give it a lot more thought than I have, to be honest with you."
Her tagline might have been funny, but It's safe to say, where Danielle goes, drama follows too.
When viewers last saw her on RHONJ, she was feuding with just about everyone. Dina Manzo had a final sitdown with her and Teresa Giudice had harsh words for Danielle at the season two reunion. My how times have changed. Teresa and Danielle reconnected over yoga after Teresa was released from prison. And Dina? Well, Dina did congratulate and welcome Danielle back publicly. "My only interest out of all of them would be connecting with Dina, because Teresa clearly means a lot to me and Dina means a lot to her. They are very close friends...I would love to make amends there for the sake of Teresa...we don't have to be best friends, but let's move past it," Danielle said.
In the video above, Danielle looked back at the iconic moment between her and Teresa from The Real Housewives of New Jersey season one. Yes, the table flip. Danielle said people talk about it with her "all the time" and that's fine with her.
"It's kind of epic and iconic, it's the scene that changed, I think, the Housewives franchise, for better or for worse. It is what it is," she said. Take a look at the video above to hear what was going through her head when she brought the book out and told Teresa to "pay attention, puh-leeze."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
