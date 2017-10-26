America may have decided long ago that it was no place for kings and queens—but that doesn't mean we don't harbor our own famously powerful dynasties, families that have had a hand in shaping history, who've attracted devoted fascination, been the subject of millions of headlines and who manage to press on, even when it seems like the "old ways" are on their way out.

And in lieu of any actual royalty, we have the Kennedys.

No family has captured the attention of an entire nation for every possible reason—from joy, celebration and political triumph to romantic intrigue, scandal and almost countless tragedies—for so long. The Kennedys' influence has bled into every tier of modern public life, from the White House to Hollywood, from Congress to city councils, the National Archives to the National Enquirer.

The expected years-in-the-making release today of the remaining classified government documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy will trigger a new surge of headlines and reports about the circumstances of that fateful day, but as far as renewing interest in the Kennedys...