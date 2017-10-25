How to Master Fall Makeup in 15 Minutes

The seasons are changing, so your makeup routine should, too.

In the summer, dewy, glowing skin is a must, since you're playing up the natural lighting of your environment with highlighters and shimmering colors. As the sun fades into the fall sky, however, moodier makeup with deeper tones and softer finishes becomes the go-to.

This fall, monochromatic looks, like Kerry Washington's pink-toned makeup, are the perfect way to maintain a natural glow. The warm-hued eyeshadow paired with a lip color with a similar pigment creates an impactful look that is wearable for all occasions and easy to achieve.