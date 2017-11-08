Do you have what it takes to be an E! red carpet stylist for the biggest, most glamorous night in Hollywood—the Academy Awards?!

If you said yes, The Rundown's Erin Lim needs you to help select her look for Oscars night as she co-hosts our very own Countdown to the Red Carpet.

Voting will be open exclusively on our free E! News app through Friday, March 2, so make sure you get in on all of the action!

Tune in to E! on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. PT / 5 ET for a live reveal of Erin's red carpet outfit, voted on by you.