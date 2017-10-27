The Molly Sims Guide to Chic Family Life

If you need advice, Molly Sims has it in droves.

Her fans turn to her for everything. She has 219,000 Instagram followers who look to her for sartorial inspiration. She wrote an entire book about her beauty, fashion and wellness secrets. Her famous friends like Jennifer Garnerand Kate Hudsonand Rachel Zoe are constantly hitting her up for inspiration and leaning on her to help promote their brands.

Sims' role as a sort of a lifestyle sage began years ago with Everyday Chic, and now she's back as a second-time author to dispel her wisdom. This time around she's tackling the home realm in Everyday Chic, which covers entertaining, organizing and all things Mom. As the lifestyle guru tells E! News, she created the book after a realization that she was constantly being hit up for all that aforementioned life advice.