When asked during the podcast to describe Lindsay, the season's star, Jackson paused for several seconds, then laughed, saying, "No comment."

During the podcast, Jackson was also asked to give his thoughts on Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 36-year-old star of The Bachelor season 22, which will premiere in January. He was the runner up on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he competed for star Emily Maynard. Peter Kraus, who competed on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, was the frontrunner for the role of The Bachelor before Luyendyk was announced.

"It's like when you go to the store and they have like the regular brand and they have like the value brand," Jackson said on the podcast. "My next shirts are going to be straight up, 'Peter is my Bachelor,' like straight up. We all know. the whole world."

"People were like pretending that they wanted it. People were like 'Well, I think because he's removed and blah, blah.' And I'm like 'Yo, they brought a fake girlfriend on the show for me. This guy leaves his actual girlfriend for the show but yet he's the Bachelor because of that, but DeMario does it and it's different,' and I'm like, come on people."

"Come on, I mean, you can't have this...old guy with all these 23-year-olds who just want fame and Instagram followers," Like, that's common sense."

"I don't think a 23-year-old really wants to get married," he said. "But hey, wish them the best of luck, You never know."