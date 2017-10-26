Bring out your tissues!
Pitbullwas honored at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards with the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award by none other than his friend Enrique Iglesias.
The coveted award recognizes a Latin artist that inspires all of the humanity with his or her dedication to music and because he or she uses his or her fame and influence to help those in need. As the network explains, this artist does not hide in a recording studio, but gives brightness and hope to those that have no other alternative.
"For the folks that are helpless right now, I want to motivate them and inspire them to stay strong, to rebuild even stronger," Pitbull said during his acceptance speech. "All the way from Puerto Rico to Cuba, the Keys, Houston, the earthquakes in Mexico, may God bless the souls of those in Las Vegas and to all the fires that are happening right now in Northern California, this is the time you've got to take and really appreciate what life is about. Live life, don't let life live you."
He continued, "And I want you to remember one thing before I leave here, guys don't ever forget that immigrants built the United States of America."
"Live Life, Don't Let Life Live You!" Motivados con las palabras de @Pitbull en los #LatinAMAs pic.twitter.com/AH3gjs5e1T— Telemundo (@Telemundo) October 27, 2017
In September, Pitbull quietly transported cancer patients from Puerto Rico to Miami and ensured that they received their chemo treatments.
"Thanks to singer @pitbull for lending private plane to transfer cancer patients from Puerto Rico to the United States so that they can take their chemo," tweeted Jenniffer González, congresswoman for Puerto Rico.
The star never shared his good deed on social media but did tell E! News, "Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part."
The Cuban-American singer also premiered, "Por Favor," his new single with Fifth Harmony and they performed it for the first time on the Latin AMA stage.
After a jam-packed night inside the Dolby Theatre, Pitbull and Enrique are back on the road as they continue their tour. On Friday night, the pair will head to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Find out if they are heading to your neighborhood here.
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)