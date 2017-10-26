Bring out your tissues!

Pitbullwas honored at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards with the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award by none other than his friend Enrique Iglesias.

The coveted award recognizes a Latin artist that inspires all of the humanity with his or her dedication to music and because he or she uses his or her fame and influence to help those in need. As the network explains, this artist does not hide in a recording studio, but gives brightness and hope to those that have no other alternative.

"For the folks that are helpless right now, I want to motivate them and inspire them to stay strong, to rebuild even stronger," Pitbull said during his acceptance speech. "All the way from Puerto Rico to Cuba, the Keys, Houston, the earthquakes in Mexico, may God bless the souls of those in Las Vegas and to all the fires that are happening right now in Northern California, this is the time you've got to take and really appreciate what life is about. Live life, don't let life live you."

He continued, "And I want you to remember one thing before I leave here, guys don't ever forget that immigrants built the United States of America."