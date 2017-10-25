Hilary Duff is sealing her rekindled romance with a kiss.

Seven months after the Younger star and her beau Matthew Koma called it quits, the two are back on and putting their sparks on Instagram display. After confirming they're together again with a sweet snap on Duff's birthday earlier this month, the actress has now shared an adorable boomerang video featuring the lip print she not-so-discreetly left on the musician's cheek during their sushi date.

As a source told E! News, these two can't "can't get enough of each other."

"Hilary quickly went back to spending a lot of time with Matthew. They've been spending almost their entire weekends together," the insider said. "Hilary loves how effortless it is with him and that they always have a good time no matter what they're doing."