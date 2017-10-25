The stars of A Bad Moms Christmas are revealing major secrets in a game of "Never Have I Ever."

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn all sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and dished about dancing on bars and drinking with their moms in the must-see game.

When asked if they've ever danced on a bar, Kunis and Hahn both said they have while Bell said she's never. "Oh I danced on a bar with my mom," Kunis shared. "But it was a very low bar...like it was a small, low bar."