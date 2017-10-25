You never know when you're about to save a life. Just ask professional wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The former WWE competitor and Canadian native took to Facebook this week after stopping a stranger from jumping off of a bridge in Calgary. As he explained on his social media page, "I saw a girl crying and hanging off the bridge with someone trying to talk to her. I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl. And she was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances."