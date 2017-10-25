Colton Haynes Is Marge Simpson for Halloween and ¡Ay, Caramba!

¡Ay, caramba! You may never be able to unsee this...

Colton Haynes, known for his elaborate and sometimes controversial Halloween costumes, dressed up like Marge Simpson Tuesday at the second annual Black Magic Halloween party, presented by Freixenet Cava. And Marge has, uh, apparently gotten some work done.

The American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star wore yellow body spray paint, a full foam latex mask and enormous breast and eye prosthetics, paired with a red beaded necklace, a plunging green mini dress and a tall, curly blue wig, of course. And holy cleavage! Suffice to say, Homer would be shocked. And possibly scared.