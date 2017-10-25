Colton Haynes Is Marge Simpson for Halloween and ¡Ay, Caramba!

Instagram; Getty Images
¡Ay, caramba! You may never be able to unsee this...
Colton Haynes, known for his elaborate and sometimes controversial Halloween costumes, dressed up like Marge Simpson Tuesday at the second annual Black Magic Halloween party, presented by Freixenet Cava. And Marge has, uh, apparently gotten some work done.
The American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star wore yellow body spray paint, a full foam latex mask and enormous breast and eye prosthetics, paired with a red beaded necklace, a plunging green mini dress and a tall, curly blue wig, of course. And holy cleavage! Suffice to say, Homer would be shocked. And possibly scared.
Makeup by Erik Porn @erikporn of Bitemares Inc @bitemaresinc Michelle Petit @mjp_makeup Laura Raczka @laura_raczka with prosthetic face sculpted by Erik Porn and foam latex by Mark Viniello @vin1fx Breast prosthetics by Rbfx Studios @rbfx #makeup #makeupfx #halloween #coltonhaynes #erikporn #margesimpson #michellepetit #lauraraczka #markviniello #rbfx #skinillustrator #premiereproducts #telesis
FOX
At one point, it got to be a little too much for Haynes.
"I had to take the wig off. It's too hot. Here we go, Halloween," he said in an Instagram Stories video.
"Okay, these have to come off too," he said, peeling off his "eyes." "I can see! I can see!"
The party continued at home with fiancé Jeff Leatham, who he is set to marry in the next few days.
He filmed yet another video of the actor.
After doing a "Halloween Walk of Shame," a deconstructed "Marge" ended up twerking in a pool...topless.
"Halloween Kisses with my main Squeeze #SexyMargeSimpson - @coltonlhaynes," Leatham wrote on Instagram. "We LOVE Halloween in our family !!! Those Lips."