Colton Haynes Is Marge Simpson for Halloween and ¡Ay, Caramba!

by Corinne Heller

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

¡Ay, caramba! You may never be able to unsee this...

Colton Haynes, known for his elaborate and sometimes controversial Halloween costumes, dressed up like Marge Simpson Tuesday at the second annual Black Magic Halloween party, presented by Freixenet Cava. And Marge has, uh, apparently gotten some work done.

The American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star wore yellow body spray paint, a full foam latex mask and enormous breast and eye prosthetics, paired with a red beaded necklace, a plunging green mini dress and a tall, curly blue wig, of course. And holy cleavage! Suffice to say, Homer would be shocked. And possibly scared.

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

Marge Simpson, The Simpsons, GIF

Homer Simpson, The Simpsons, GIF

At one point, it got to be a little too much for Haynes.

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

"I had to take the wig off. It's too hot. Here we go, Halloween," he said in an Instagram Stories video.

"Okay, these have to come off too," he said, peeling off his "eyes." "I can see! I can see!"

The party continued at home with fiancé Jeff Leatham, who he is set to marry in the next few days.

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

Colton Haynes, Marge Simpson, Halloween 2017

He filmed yet another video of the actor.

After doing a "Halloween Walk of Shame," a deconstructed "Marge" ended up twerking in a pool...topless.

"Halloween Kisses with my main Squeeze #SexyMargeSimpson - @coltonlhaynes," Leatham wrote on Instagram. "We LOVE Halloween in our family !!! Those Lips."

