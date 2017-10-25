Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Vincent Herbert

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv
It's over between Tamar Braxton and husband Vincent Herbert.
The TV personality and singer has filed for divorce from her husband, just one month before their ninth anniversary.
The two, who have been together since 2003, share one child, son Logan Herbert, 4.
"At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert," her rep told E! News on Wednesday. "Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone's love and prayers."
Before news of the divorce was made public, Braxton posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which read, "Dear God... I'm ready."
Last year, there were multiple reports that the two were having marital problems, which they never confirmed.
The rumors were fueled by reported incident between the two as well as social media posts.
In March 2016, Braxton posted a cryptic message about relationships and also shared a pic of her not wearing her wedding ring.
The following July, after more rumors were circulated, she took to social media to post a video of her smiling and singing Mariah Carey's 1995 ballad "Always Be My Baby" into her husband's ear.
"After all these years he STILL hates when I sing in his ear #Tamar&Vince," she wrote.
In August 2016, TMZ reported that Braxton and Herbert got into a domestic dispute at an Atlanta hotel, during which he reportedly bit her hand. No arrests were made and no ambulance was called. The two were seen walking and holding hands at an airport the following day and did not comment on the report.
When asked about the reports about their marriage, Braxton later told paparazzi, "Just because somebody says something does not make it law and I'm not gonna defend my relationship to anybody. Ever. This is a marriage. This is not a baby daddy, this not my boyfriend. We don't live together. This my husband for 13 years so everybody else, have several seats."
Weeks later, the couple were reportedly involved in another domestic violence dispute, this time in their home in Calabasas, California. No arrests were made.
News of Braxton and Herbert's divorce comes two weeks before the November 9 premiere of the final season of their WE tv reality show Tamar and Vince, a spinoff of Braxton Family Values.