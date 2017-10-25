Sean Hayes managed to make an emergency room visit sound hilarious.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's daytime couch Wednesday, the Will & Grace funny man revealed he was actually supposed to sit down for an interview weeks ago, but had to reschedule because of a health emergency.

"I went to bed at night and all the sudden I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach," he described. "I went to the E.R. and thank God I did." Turns out Hayes' small intestine had burst open and was "poisoning" his body. Of course, Hayes made light of the scary situation. "They went in there and they clipped off the bad part and put it back together with like a chip clip, you know?"