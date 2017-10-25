Total Divas First Look! Nikki Bella Tries on Wedding Dresses, Maryse "Freaking Out" Over Pregnancy & Brie's Comeback!
Jessica Simpson and her little princess met a real-life princess on Tuesday.
While walking the red carpet at a kick-off event for the 2017 Princess Grace Awards in Los Angeles, the singer and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson presented Princess Charlene of Monaco with a bouquet of flowers. The three posed for photos and the little girl looked simply elated.
"Maxwell's dream to meet a real life princess coming true (and mom holding back her tears of pride!)," Jessica wrote on Instagram.
Maxwell wore a red embroidered dress with a black collar, a large red flower headband and sparkling silver Mary Janes, while Jessica sported a sleeveless black and white polka dot dress, paired with platform red pointed pumps from her branded line. The princess wore a black blazer over the shoulders, a gray plaid top and black leather skinny pants, paired with black pumps.
The event marked a rare red carpet appearance for Maxwell, Jessica and husband Eric Johnson's eldest child. They had also brought her, along with their 4-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson, to a charity event at a Dillard's department store in Texas in May. The kids' most recent celebrity event prior to that was a 2014 launch for one of their mom's collections. While the couple tends to keep the children away from the media spotlight, Jessica often posts pics of them on Instagram.
Charlene and husband Prince Albert of Monaco are set to attend the 2017 Princess Grace Awards on Wednesday.
The annual event honors up-and-coming theater, dance, and film artists and continues the legacy of the late Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, who helped such artists pursue their artistic goals.