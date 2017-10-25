After a secret five-year battle with breast cancer, Harry Connick Jr.'s wife Jill Goodacre is opening up about her fight for her health.

In a new interview with People, Goodacre recalled how she went in for an annual mammogram in October 2012 and had her results come back clear. But after double-checking with a sonogram, the doctors picked up on something, which led her to have a biopsy. Shortly after, People reported, the Grammy-winning artist and his wife discovered that she had Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma, which required lumpectomy and radiation.

During the interview, Connick Jr. admitted he was afraid of losing his wife—he had already lost his mother to ovarian cancer at the age of 13.

"I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely," he told the magazine. "I wasn't going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen. She's my best friend, and I really don't know what I would do without her."