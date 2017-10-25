Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Joke About Having "So Many Babies"

The sisters promoted their makeup collaboration, the Kylie Cosmetics In Love With the KoKo Kollection, in a YouTube video released Tuesday—and seemingly poked fun at dual pregnancy rumors in the process. "Doing this collection with Kylie was really fun," said Khloe, who is reportedly expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson. "I don't think we expected to do it together."
"You are really easy to work with," Kylie told her, "and I feel like we just vibe."
"We totally vibe. "I don't care if I'm Kylie's older sister; I really respect that this is Kylie's business, and she built this business, so I think it's an honor to be a part of it," Khloe, 33, said. This was a full-on collab., and I loved working with her, because I got to learn a lot about [her]."
Kylie said her favorite color in the collection is called "Baby Girl." Khloe picked that name to honor her 20-year-old sister. "I always call her my 'baby girl,'" she revealed. "And even for her birthday, I got her a necklace that said 'Baby Girl'...'Baby Girl' is the sweet, subtle melon color." After trying other colors, Khloe said, "We created them. It's our baby together. We have eight!"
"We have so many babies," Kylie said with a laugh. "Who knew?" Neither Khloe nor Kylie has confirmed reports of their pregnancies, but the sisters are reportedly due early in 2018. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, has confirmed she is currently expecting her third child via surrogate.
Kylie ended the video by hugging her sister and winking at the camera.
For now, at least, Khloe and Kylie would prefer to talk about their business ventures.
During the Women's Wear Daily CEO Summit in New York City Tuesday, momager Kris Jenner spoke about Kylie's booming business, which did $420 million in sales in 18 months. "She's just scratched the surface, and there's so much more to do with the brand...There's so many pieces of the puzzle that have to be put together to create an entire line of cosmetics," she said in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Alley, adding that Kylie has "so much to look forward to" in 2018.
