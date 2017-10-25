This Is Us can't stop with the twists. From drug addiction to pregnancy and in the Tuesday, Oct. 24 episode another revelation: A brother. Spoilers ahead!

In the appropriately titled "Brothers," Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) went camping with Kevin and Randall. While in the woods, the two boys seemed to work out their differences. But back home, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) received news she wasn't sure how to deal with: Jack's father was dying. When she finally reached Jack, he said the man was already dead to him. Throughout the episodes viewers saw flashbacks to kid Jack watching his dad in a bar while he was left in the car, only to find him talking to somebody else in the car—his brother, Nicky.