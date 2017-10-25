However, it seems like he and Moore—who were married for six years before their separation and eventual divorce in 2013—kept their distance. As the source told E! News, "All of the celebs were sitting on one side of the aisle and Michelle's family was on the other. Demi Moore was seated next to the Edge and Helena Christensen. Although Ashton was standing at Guy's side, Demi seemed entirely focused on Guy and Michelle and she didn't look at Ashton at all."

The insider added, "After the ceremony, a wedding feast was held at the home of Luciano Huck. Guests were shuttled from the ceremony to the reception in vans. Demi shared a van with Owen Wilson and Spike Jonze. She stayed separate from Ashton."