It's a jolly holiday, all right!
On Tuesday, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The E! reality stars were joined by pals Larsa Pippen (with daughter Sophia Pippen) and Tracy Nguyen Romulus (with daughter Ryan Romulus) and were given the VIP treatment, complete with a private tour guide and park hopper passes. They documented their day on social media, of course, giving fans major FOMO.
Kourtney shared several pictures and videos from Disney California Adventure, giving her followers glimpses of Paradise Pier, Radiator Springs Racers and Soarin' Around the World; Kim and Larsa also shared videos on the latter attraction. At one point, as the group "soared" over an island scene, Kim was overheard telling her 4-year-old daughter, "I think Moana lives here!"
The fun continued at Disneyland Park as they walked down Main Street, U.S.A., en route to Fantasyland. There, the group marveled at miniature recreations of their favorite films on the Storybook Land Canal Boats. Once they spotted the titular characters from Beauty and the Beast near It's a Small World, they made sure to pose for a group picture. Next, it was off to Mickey's Toontown, where they visited Minnie's House and took a picture with Mickey Mouse.
Tracy's husband, Ryan Romulus, apparently joined the group at some point during the afternoon, and Kim's publicist pal shared a photo of her family on Dumbo the Flying Elephant.
Later, the group walked over to the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square, which has been given a temporary holiday makeover inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Kourtney's son Mason Disick snapped his first picture of the day with Jack Skellington and Sally.
Before heading home, Kim wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @disneyland for a magical day."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!